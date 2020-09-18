Budd Introduces PPE bill

U.S. Rep. Ted Budd joined a bipartisan group of legislators Friday in an effort to increase domestic manufacturing of face masks and other personal protective gear.

If enacted, their newly proposed bill would require the federal Defense Logistics Agency to issue a series of long-term contracts to make “PPE” in America.

“One of the biggest lessons that COVID-19 has taught us is the importance of ‘Made in America,’” Budd said in a news release.

Budd, R-Advance, noted that as a leader in the textile industry, North Carolina already is “at the forefront of helping our first responders and front-line medical personnel get the personal protective equipment they need to effectively battle the virus.”

Budd jointly introduced the Make PPE in America Act with Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-IL, in the House of Representatives. A companion measure also was introduced in U.S. Senate by Sens. Gary Peters, D-MI, and Rob Portman, R-OH.

Budd represents a district that extends from the Triad to Statesville, including parts of Greensboro and High Point.

