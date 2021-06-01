 Skip to main content
Burlington firefighters respond to house fire Monday, rescue dog inside, officials say
Burlington firefighters respond to house fire Monday, rescue dog inside, officials say

generic fire.jpg

File photo

BURLINGTON — Firefighters rescued a dog inside a burning house Monday afternoon after residents of the home escaped safely, according to a news release from Burlington Fire Department.

Smoke was coming from the attic when firefighters arrived at the home in the 900 block of King Street just before 4 p.m. Monday, the release said.

Firefighters had the blaze under control in about 10 minutes. There were no injuries to the occupants or responding firefighters. The dog was also unharmed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Damage estimates are $25,000 to the structure and $2,000 to the interior contents, the release said. Firefighters said they were assisted by the Burlington Police Department, Alamance County EMS, and Duke Energy.

