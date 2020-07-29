BURLINGTON — A Burlington man died after his vehicle crashed into a brick wall Tuesday night, police said in a news release.
Anthony Junior Watlington, 34, was traveling west on South Main Street about 8:30 p.m. when his vehicle ran off the road to the right and hit a brick wall at 1205 S. Main St., police said. The vehicle came to rest in the parking lot of 1211 S. Main St.
Watlington, the only vehicle occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Anyone with information can contact the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.
