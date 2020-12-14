Burlington resident dies, another injured, in crash on Saturday, authorities say

BURLINGTON — A Burlington resident died in a car crash on Saturday, according to a news release from the Burlington Police Department.

Donnie Lee Sellars, 59, of Burlington, died at the scene of the crash in the 500 block of Fountain Place, police said. The driver, 62-year-old Norman Jean Corbet of Burlington, was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

Officers determined Corbett was operating a white, 2006 Kia Amanti at about 6 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a light pole and two trees, according to the release.

Sellars was ejected from the vehicle. Speed is believed to be a contributing factor, but the investigation is still ongoing, according to the release.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Burlington Police Department 336-229-3500 or Alamance Countywide Crimestoppers 336-2297100.