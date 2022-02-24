 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Candidate filings for Thursday, Feb. 24
Candidate filings for Thursday, Feb. 24

GREENSBORO — The filing period to run for office resumed at 8 a.m. Thursday and ends at noon on March 4.

Candidate filings for local, state and congressional offices were suspended for two months after a ruling by the N.C. Supreme Court related to redistricting lawsuits.

Candidates who filed during the abbreviated period in December do not need to file again. Candidates who wish to withdraw or change a previous December filing may do so.

Filing will be held at the Board of Elections in the Old Courthouse, 301 W. Market St., in Greensboro. Filing at the High Point Elections office will be by appointment only.

Filing for federal and judicial offices, and Guilford County district attorney must file in Raleigh at the Governor James. G. Martin Building, 4381 Trinity Road, at the state fairgrounds.

For more information, visit www.guilfordelections.org or call 336-641-3836.

Here's a look at who filed during that short period in December when filing was open. Terms are four years unless otherwise noted. An (i) denotes incumbent; (D) denotes Democrat; (R) Republican.

County commissioners

At-large 

• Jerry Alan Branson, 3731 Old Julian Rd., Julian (R)

District 2

• Paul Meinhart, 4228 Old Julian Rd., Julian (D)

Board of Education

At-large

• Demetria Carter, 4183 Birch Hammock Drive, Greensboro (R)

District 2

• Amanda Cook, 707 Overbook Drive, High Point (D)

District 8

Deena Hayes, 454 Gorrell St., Greensboro (D)

City Council

(nonpartisan)

At-large

• Dustin Keene, 917 Walker Ave., Greensboro

• Yvonne J. Johnson, 4311 King Arthur Place, Greensboro

District 1

• Timothy Kirkpatrick, 515 Munster Ave., Greensboro

District 2

• Goldie Wells, 4203 Belfield Drive, Greensboro

District 4

• Nancy Hoffmann, 57 Folkstone Drive, Greensboro

Mayor

• Eric Robert, 816 S. Elm St. 3-A, Greensboro

