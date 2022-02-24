Candidate filings for Thursday, Feb. 24

GREENSBORO — The filing period to run for office resumed at 8 a.m. Thursday and ends at noon on March 4.

Candidate filings for local, state and congressional offices were suspended for two months after a ruling by the N.C. Supreme Court related to redistricting lawsuits.

Candidates who filed during the abbreviated period in December do not need to file again. Candidates who wish to withdraw or change a previous December filing may do so.

Filing will be held at the Board of Elections in the Old Courthouse, 301 W. Market St., in Greensboro. Filing at the High Point Elections office will be by appointment only.

Filing for federal and judicial offices, and Guilford County district attorney must file in Raleigh at the Governor James. G. Martin Building, 4381 Trinity Road, at the state fairgrounds.

For more information, visit www.guilfordelections.org or call 336-641-3836.

Here's a look at who filed during that short period in December when filing was open. Terms are four years unless otherwise noted. An (i) denotes incumbent; (D) denotes Democrat; (R) Republican.