Candidate filings for Tuesday, March 1

Candidate filing for the 2022 election runs through noon on Friday.
Here’s a look at who filed Tuesday for elected office in Guilford County. Terms are four years unless otherwise noted. An (i) denotes incumbent; (D) denotes Democrat; and (R) Republican.
District Attorney District 24 Brenton J. Boyce, 4027 Canterwood Drive, Greensboro (D)
Board of Commissioners
District 7
Anthony Izzard, 2801 Green Crest Ct., Greensboro (D) Board of Education District 4
Deon Clark, 2 Oakville Ct., McLeansville (D)
Guilford County Sheriff
Juan Monjaras, 1016 Portland St., Greensboro (D)