Candidate filings for Tuesday, March 1
Candidate filings for Tuesday, March 1

Candidate filing for the 2022 election runs through noon on Friday.

Here’s a look at who filed Tuesday for elected office in Guilford County. Terms are four years unless otherwise noted. An (i) denotes incumbent; (D) denotes Democrat; and (R) Republican.

District Attorney District 24 Brenton J. Boyce, 4027 Canterwood Drive, Greensboro (D)

Board of Commissioners

District 7

Anthony Izzard, 2801 Green Crest Ct., Greensboro (D) Board of Education District 4

Deon Clark, 2 Oakville Ct., McLeansville (D)

Guilford County Sheriff

Juan Monjaras, 1016 Portland St., Greensboro (D)

