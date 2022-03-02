 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Candidate filings for Wednesday, March 2
0 Comments

Candidate filings for Wednesday, March 2

  • 0

Candidate filing for the 2022 election runs through noon on Friday.

Here’s a look at who filed Wednesday for elected office in Guilford County. Terms are four years unless otherwise noted. An (i) denotes incumbent; (D) denotes Democrat; and (R) Republican.

Board of Commissioners

District 7

Karen Coble Albright, 5216 Weatherly Rd., Greensboro (R)

City Council

Mayor

Mark Timothy Cummings, 4914 Koger Blvd. – 2A, Greensboro

District 4

Thurston H. Reeder Jr., 5407 Foxwood Drive, Greensboro

District 5

Robert Bodenhamer, 3711 Mosby Drive, Greensboro

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyiv zoo closes in Ukraine but animals still remain

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert