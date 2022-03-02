Candidate filings for Wednesday, March 2

Candidate filing for the 2022 election runs through noon on Friday.
Here’s a look at who filed Wednesday for elected office in Guilford County. Terms are four years unless otherwise noted. An (i) denotes incumbent; (D) denotes Democrat; and (R) Republican.
Board of Commissioners
District 7
Karen Coble Albright, 5216 Weatherly Rd., Greensboro (R)
City Council
Mayor
Mark Timothy Cummings, 4914 Koger Blvd. – 2A, Greensboro
District 4
Thurston H. Reeder Jr., 5407 Foxwood Drive, Greensboro
District 5
Robert Bodenhamer, 3711 Mosby Drive, Greensboro
