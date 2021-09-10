Chaos of Sept. 11 was a call to duty. Conscience made D.H. Griffin company answer.

Griffin sounds more patriotic than boastful when he speaks of the recognition.

“We had a job to do, and we had extra motivation to do it well,’’ Griffin said.

Griffin said the company had been in the top 30 demolition groups in the world, having demolished 12,000 buildings before the Sept. 11 attacks, including the Atlanta Fulton County Stadium, former home of the Atlanta Braves and Falcons. In 2006, it demolished the 6 million-square-foot Pillowtex industrial site in Kannapolis, considered one of the largest commercial demolition projects in the world.

“It was the largest demolition project that had ever been done in American history, so people who were wondering if we were qualified to take on a project, it would have been kind of hard for them to say we were not qualified,” Griffin said of the World Trade Center project.

He has told the story of working at Ground Zero countless times with groups big and small, but stopped because he didn’t like turning people down while still running a company. Both he and cousin Rusty were interviewed for the book, “City in the Sky: The Rise and Fall of the World Trade Center.”