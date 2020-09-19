Charlotte's web: Popular local storyteller shares tales collected over decades in her memoir

"He did not call the presence God or Jesus, just 'the Light,'" Hamlin said. "He told me his life passed before his eyes, and he felt affirmed by the Light for the good he had done and forgiven for things he had not done well. "

He wanted to stay in that place, she said, but was told by the "Light" that his work was not done and he must return to his family.

"He told me that his 'near-death' journey to the Light had completely removed his fear of death and given him a deep sense of peace," she said.

He told her he was not in any hurry to take the next bus to eternity, but he would be waiting for her. They then joked about bus schedules and rides they wanted to take together.

"In my imagination, Daddy’s bus resembles a big red London bus, where departing souls enter at the front and from the back door small souls on wings fly to earth to be born," Hamlin wrote.

He said he never told anyone else for fear they would think he had lost his mind. But it's a story Hamlin likes to share, especially now.

"I know my time is limited," Hamlin said, clear-eyed. "I know the bus is going to pick me up."

