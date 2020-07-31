GREENSBORO — All six staff members at YESS Learning Center who tested positive for COVID-19 in late June have recovered and returned to work, the center's owner Felicia Price said Friday.
State health officials listed the center in a July 16 report as being the first COVID-19 outbreak or “cluster” of cases in a child care or school setting in Guilford County. At that time, the state reported four staff members and three children had tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus.
The center at 4211 Hilltop Road first notified employees and families June 24 of a positive case among staff. A report issued Friday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said the center has had a total of five staff members and five children test positive for COVID-19.
Price said the center actually had six staff members test positive, with the sixth case reported on June 30. The center, she said, has had no new cases in July and should no longer be included in the state's report of active outbreaks or clusters.
"It's just frustrating," Price said during a telephone interview Friday. "It's just a delay in the reporting. All my staff and all the children are back."
The state releases updates on Tuesdays and Fridays about COVID-19 in child care centers and in schools.
Also listed in Friday’s report was It’s A Kids World in Randolph County, which has had four staff members and two children test positive for COVID-19.
In a child care or school setting, a COVID-19 cluster is defined as a minimum of five lab-confirmed cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic link between cases, DHHS said. A cluster is considered over if there is not evidence of continued transmission within the setting. This is measured as 28 days after the latest date of onset in a symptomatic person or the latest date of specimen collection in an asymptomatic person, whichever is later.
