GREENSBORO — Parks and Recreation will host a free instructional golf clinic for veterans on Fridays through the end of September, according to a news release from the city.
The clinics, which will be held at Gillespie Golf Course, 306 E. Florida St., are part of a scholarship between Greensboro Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation and PGA HOPE, a program designed to teach military veterans of any ability adaptive techniques to introduce them to the game or to get them back into the game of golf, the city said.
During the sessions, which are taught by PGA pros, participants must bring their own equipment and a face covering. Sanitized balls will be provided and social distancing will be practiced during the sessions, the city said.
The clinics will be from 1-3 p.m. on Fridays, Aug. 21 through Sept. 30.
Space is limited and registration is required. Sign up at tinyurl.com/PGAHopeGSO.
For more information or to register, call 336-373-2626 or email air@greensboro-nc.gov.
