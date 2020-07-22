Basketball on the parquet

Stock photo

 Pawzi

GREENSBORO — A city-run program offering pre-school aged kids the chance to learn the fundamentals of basketball via Zoom begins Tuesday.

Greensboro Start Smart basketball is for kids ages 3 to 6 and teaches kids the fundamentals of the game to get them ready for competitive play, the city said.

The cost is $15 per child for a three-week session, held from 6 to 7 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday. Each week will focus on a different skill development, according to the city. 

Children must participate with a parent, the city said. 

Register for the Zoom-based program online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/startsmart.

For more information, contact Program Specialist Jacob Neal at 336-373-3272 or jacob.neal@greensboro-nc.gov.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments