Claxton Elementary students could attend two different schools next fall

GREENSBORO — Claxton Elementary students could be headed to two different schools next year while construction of their new building is taking place.

The Guilford County Board of Education will vote on the proposed relocation plan during tonight’s work session. Claxton is among the schools district leaders plan to rebuild as part of a $300 million bond project approved by voters in 2020.

The relocation is necessary due to early site work and the planned demolition of the old Claxton Elementary.

Superintendent Sharon Contreras and Chief Operating Officer Michelle Reed expect to share a plan that was created with goals in mind such as “maintaining school identity, keeping students together to the fullest extent possible and consideration of travel distances,” according to posted meeting materials.

Under the plan, Claxton’s kindergarten through third-grade classes and special needs classes would relocate to Jesse Wharton Elementary for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. Fourth and fifth-grade classes would relocate to Kernodle Middle School during the same time period.