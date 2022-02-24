Claxton Elementary students could attend two different schools next fall

GREENSBORO — Claxton Elementary students could be headed to two different schools next year while construction of their new building is taking place.
The Guilford County Board of Education will vote on the proposed relocation plan during tonight’s work session. Claxton is among the schools district leaders plan to rebuild as part of a $300 million bond project approved by voters in 2020.
The relocation is necessary due to early site work and the planned demolition of the old Claxton Elementary.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras and Chief Operating Officer Michelle Reed expect to share a plan that was created with goals in mind such as “maintaining school identity, keeping students together to the fullest extent possible and consideration of travel distances,” according to posted meeting materials.
Under the plan, Claxton’s kindergarten through third-grade classes and special needs classes would relocate to Jesse Wharton Elementary for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. Fourth and fifth-grade classes would relocate to Kernodle Middle School during the same time period.
Jesse Wharton is about six miles away from Claxton by car and Kernodle is about three miles away.
Also tonight, the school board is expected to vote on a change to its traditional calendar and on a contract to create a recording studio at a school in High Point.
Under a possible revision to next school year’s traditional calendar, Oct. 28 could become a teacher workday. The proposed change would also take away the one planned for April 6, 2023.
The board is also set to vote on approving several other calendars for next school year, which would cover extended-year schools and various specialized high schools.
Finally, board members are expected to vote on a contract to create a recording studio at Penn-Griffin School of the Arts. Central Builders of Mebane was tapped for the project with a low bid of $719,400.
