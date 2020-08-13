Updated 4 p.m.
GREENSBORO — A 22-year-old woman was killed and two others, including a 2-month-old child, were injured in a vehicle crash on Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard earlier today, according to Greensboro police.
About 10 a.m, Shannon Bailey Morton of Colfax was eastbound on Bryan Boulevard with two passengers, Phillip Jones, 28, and Malik Jones, the 2-month-old child, both of Colfax, police said.
Morton lost control of the vehicle and it went off the road near the Holden Road exit, police said.
Morton died as a result of her injuries, according to police, and the passengers were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Police said there are no charges pending, but the crash reconstruction unit is conducting an investigation.
Updated 2:13 p.m.
GREENSBORO — All lanes of Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard have reopened, police said.
GREENSBORO — Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard is closed at Holden Road because of a vehicle accident, according to Greensboro police.
Both directions of Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard are blocked because of the crash, police said.
Authorities encourage drivers to use caution in the area or find another route.
Police did not say how many vehicles are involved in the accident or if there are any injuries.
