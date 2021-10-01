Coming to America: Fleeing war-torn Kabul for Greensboro, an Afghan family is welcomed 'home'

"I think they are feeling better," said Miriam Shahnawaz, a former registered nurse at Moses Cone Hospital, who spent a year serving as an interpreter for the U.S. military in Afghanistan and was helping to translate.

The family and the others like them now being placed across the country are referred to as "humanitarian parolees," and while brought here during a response to a crisis, they don't have the same rights and benefits as refugees who have likely spent years and even decades in camps before being allowed into the United States.

Those parolees, like refugees who meet the government’s legal definition, get limited cash assistance of about $1,200 to cover 90 days. But the parolees are not eligible for food stamps, Medicaid or some other services as they settle into communities.

It would take an act of Congress to change their legal status — which means there are lots of gaps to cover in the towns and cities that will be their new homes.

Some refugees have likely never been outside of their village. If they are from a city like Kabul, then they would at least be familiar with technology.

Still, no matter where they resettle in the U.S., they are strangers in a strange land.