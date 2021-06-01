Coming together: Greensboro joins other N.C. cities demanding 'justice' in Brown shooting

“We have to walk together, children,” Johnson said, “and not grow weary.”

The protests in Elizabeth City, which have lasted for over a month, continued even after a prosecutor cleared deputies involved in mid-May. The prosecutor said Brown ignored commands from law enforcement and struck a deputy with his car.

Attorneys for the Brown family say police footage showed that Brown was trying to drive away and did not pose a threat.

Tuesday night, Greensboro was among several cities across the state to join Elizabeth City in demanding truth, transparency and accountability in the investigation into Brown’s death. Rallies led by local faith leaders and allies kicked off in Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Raleigh, Charlotte, Fayetteville and Asheville at 5 p.m.

Groups who have led the protests in Elizabeth City and around the state attend each rally with a list of demands, which include the public release of the body-worn camera footage from the law enforcement members present when Brown was shot.

The Rev. Conrad Pridgen with the North Carolina Council of Churches said the footage will show the truth.