Commissioner Alan Branson to ask for a recount after 18-vote defeat

GREENSBORO — Trailing by only 18 votes, Guilford County Commissioner Alan Branson is asking the Guilford County Board of Elections for a recount in the District 4 race.

"If it’s 50-50, there’s a strong voice of opinion in the district and the county that they want strong representation from a conservative voice," the Republican Branson said Wednesday morning. "I'm not going to lay over and play dead just yet."

According to unofficial election results, Branson trailed his Democratic opponent Mary Beth Murphy by 18 votes with 49.98% of the vote compared to Murphy's 50.02%.

Branson said he has questions about absentee ballots yet to be counted and feels that he had a stronger showing given that Murphy won only four of 22 precincts in the district, which covers eastern Guilford County and parts of northeast Greensboro.

Branson won more votes cast on Election Day by 2-1, according to Board of Elections totals, but trailed significantly in absentee-by-mail votes.

Regardless of the outcome of Branson's race, the balance of power on the Board of Commissioners will change from Republican to Democrat as Democratic candidates prevailed in races for the two open seats.