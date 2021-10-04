Committee edging closer to a redrawn map for Greensboro council districts

GREENSBORO — A citizens committee is nearing the end of a process to redraw City Council districts for an election in early 2022.

A seven-member committee has held three meetings to examine current maps and draw new maps that will rebalance population in the districts after 2020 U.S. Census data was released in September.

With a goal of presenting a new map to council before its Oct. 19 regular meeting, the commission is focusing on two districts where the population is now too high or too low when compared with the “ideal” district of roughly 60,000 voters in each of five districts.

The city’s largest district, for example, is now District 2, represented by Councilwoman Goldie Wells. That district has 63,000 people in it, 5% more than the ideal figure. Meanwhile, the smallest district, District 5, represented by Councilwoman Tammi Thurm, has 58,000 people and is 2.9% lower than the ideal.

City Council has directed the citizens committee to rebalance those districts.

The committee has considered four maps that make a range of changes to the district outlines, some with few changes, some with greater changes.