Committee edging closer to a redrawn map for Greensboro council districts

GREENSBORO — A citizens committee is nearing the end of a process to redraw City Council districts for an election in early 2022.
A seven-member committee has held three meetings to examine current maps and draw new maps that will rebalance population in the districts after 2020 U.S. Census data was released in September.
With a goal of presenting a new map to council before its Oct. 19 regular meeting, the commission is focusing on two districts where the population is now too high or too low when compared with the “ideal” district of roughly 60,000 voters in each of five districts.
The city’s largest district, for example, is now District 2, represented by Councilwoman Goldie Wells. That district has 63,000 people in it, 5% more than the ideal figure. Meanwhile, the smallest district, District 5, represented by Councilwoman Tammi Thurm, has 58,000 people and is 2.9% lower than the ideal.
City Council has directed the citizens committee to rebalance those districts.
The committee has considered four maps that make a range of changes to the district outlines, some with few changes, some with greater changes.
One of those maps with greater changes is one that redraws the districts in a way that creates a kind of “pie shaped” electoral map, putting a part of each district within the city’s central business district. This plan would reallocate 22 precincts between districts.
Committee members at a Sept. 30 meeting informally favored that map over the others, in part because of the emphasis on broader representation for the downtown area.
Attorneys for the committee and city planning staffers must still work to tweak that map to be sure that the districts come closest to representing minority groups as fairly as possible and continue keeping such “communities of interest” as neighborhoods with minority groups intact.
“In this context, ‘diverse’ might be the opposite of communities of interest,” Mac McCarley, the Parker Poe attorney who is advising the committee, said at the Sept. 30 meeting. To make the pie shape work and redistribute the population evenly, “I think we’ll also have to do the best job we possibly can at looking at the community of interest question and make sure we’re not splitting up areas that do have a demonstrable community of interest.”
Committee members agree that the pie-shaped map is “going in the right direction,” committee member The Rev. Bradley Hunt, who represents the Greensboro Chapter of the NAACP, said at the Sept. 30 meeting.
“Our ‘majority minority’ districts, I think, should receive as little alterations as possible,” Hunt said.
The committee will meet one more time on Oct. 12 to approve and forward a map to City Council, which would hold a public hearing on Oct. 19.
A deadline is looming.
The city must submit district changes to the state Board of Elections by Nov. 12.
The city’s regular November election was postponed until March, 2022 because the Census numbers were released too late to balance the districts in time for that date.
