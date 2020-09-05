GREENSBORO — Chants calling for justice and speeches pleading for change Saturday stemmed from nearly two years of frustration after the death of Marcus Smith, a Black man who died in the custody of Greensboro police after being hogtied on Church Street in 2018.
Smith's mother, Mary Smith, called Saturday for the crowd to “say his name,” a chant that has grown familiar at protests and rallies in support of the Black Lives Matter movement across the country. In May, following the death of an unarmed Black man in the custody of Minneapolis police, the call was answered with the name “George Floyd.”
In Greensboro, outside of the Phill G. McDonald Plaza, a crowd of about 100 responded with the name Marcus Smith.
Smith's family is suing Guilford County, the city of Greensboro, eight officers and two paramedics, alleging they violated the 38-year-old's constitutional rights by improperly restraining him and failing to treat his medical issues.
Smith, who was homeless at the time of his death, was experiencing a mental health crisis when officers bound his legs and feet behind him on Sept. 8, 2018. He died of cardiopulmonary arrest caused by a variety of factors, including “prone restraint” at the hands of police, cardiovascular disease, and drugs and alcohol in his system, the state medical examiner said in an autopsy report.
With the anniversary of his death Tuesday, Mary Smith said she and her family are struggling.
“It’s really, really hard that it’s been two years and nothing has happened,” Smith said. “It seems like the community cares, but I cannot say that for the leaders.”
After Floyd's death, Greensboro Police Chief Brian James publicly condemned the actions of Minneapolis officers.
Billy Belcher, a speaker at Saturday’s event with the Greensboro-based organization Working Class and Houselessenss Organizing Alliance, pointed out that, shortly after Floyd’s death and the arrests of the officers involved, James called the murder charges “completely appropriate.”
“So why hasn’t Chief James arrested and charged his own officers?” Belcher asked.
His words were met with shouts of agreement and applause. Several other speakers from WHOA, the group responsible for organizing the march and rally with the Smith family, spoke out against police brutality against Black people and the need for reform.
After a number of speeches, the crowd, led by two people toting a “Justice for Marcus” sign, marched through downtown streets. Officers on bicycles stayed close by, blocking traffic as the people marched and chanted, “GPD, you can’t hide. You committed homicide.”
Mary Smith drove all the way from her home in South Carolina with her family to be a part of the event, and she plans to do the same on Tuesday for a "Justice for Marcus" rally that begins at 6 p.m. at McDonald Plaza.
Mary Smith urged the community — the people who she says are helping to keep her son's memory alive — to continue their fight for justice.
“Keep pushing, keep pushing, keep pushing,” she said. “Refuse to give up, because any of you could have been Marcus.”
