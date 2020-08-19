Doctor in protective gloves & workwear holding Testing Kit for the coronavirus test

GREENSBORO — Several free COVID-19 testing events will be offered in Greensboro during the remainder of August. 

Cone Health and Guilford County Public Health are partnering to more efficiently use testing supplies and offer expanded hours and access to testing, according to a news release from Cone.  

The tests are available without a doctor’s order, an appointment or health insurance. Testing will be done:

  •  9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday Daystar Church, 1806 Merritt Drive.
  • 8 a.m. to noon Saturday Mount Zion United Church of God, 704 Banner Ave.
  • 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.  Aug. 27, Daystar Church, 1806 Merritt Drive.

People coming for testing should wear a mask. A swab will be used to collect a sample, and test results will be returned in about 72 hours, Cone Health said.

Testing is free to participants. Though insurance is not required, those with insurance should bring their card, according to Cone Health.

Cone Health urges people living or working in places with lots of public interaction, such as group homes, nursing homes, restaurants and farm laborers to be tested, along with those who have serious medical conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, obesity or other COVID-19 risk factors.

Testing is for both adults and children, Cone Health said.  

For information, call 336-890-1140.

