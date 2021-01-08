Cone Health announces new option for COVID-19 vaccinations for people 75 plus

GREENSBORO — Cone Health announced Friday that it will begin offering vaccines against COVID-19 to people 75 years and older starting Saturday.
People in that category can start making appointments immediately. Cone Health expected that appointments would fill up quickly.
The vaccinations will take place at Cone Health Green Valley campus at 801 Green Valley Road in Greensboro. You do not have to be a resident of Guilford County to be vaccinated.
People can make appointments by visiting www.Conehealth.com/vaccine and then scrolling down to the middle of the page to click on the "Make An Appointment" button.
Cone Health also listed a phone number to call, 336-890-1188, however, when reporters tried to call the number Friday morning it was either busy or not working.
“We expect the available time slots to fill quickly due to the relatively small number of people we can vaccinate initially,” Cone Health chief pharmacy officer DeAnne Brooks, said in a news release.
"More slots will become available as we add staff to the process and become more familiar with it,” she said.
The initial clinics will run through next week. Vaccines are expected to take up to an hour including monitoring after the shot. There's no cost, but Cone is asking people with insurance to bring their card.
Cone expects to begin a larger vaccination effort after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, with details to come next week.
Cone's announcement came Friday morning as Guilford County's Health Department also opened its phone line for appointments for COVID-19 vaccines provided by the county.
As of about 10:45 a.m., more than 1,500 people were waiting to make an appointment on the phone line, the county said.
