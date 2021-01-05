Cone Health, ArtsGreensboro to partner on new artwork

GREENSBORO — ArtsGreensboro will partner with Cone Health for a signature artwork in the health system's new outpatient women's services building.

The building will open on Maple Street in the spring. It will offer care for women of all ages and stages of life.

Cone Health believes that art is an integral part of creating a sense of belonging and can bring the female experience to life, ArtsGreensboro said in a news release.

The artist selected to create the work must be based in North Carolina.

Goals of the signature art piece project include:

• Accentuate the lobby with artwork.

• Connect art and wellness in an engaging and meaningful way.

• Reflect the women's services mission and exemplify it in a creative and innovative way.

• Provide an opportunity for community engagement and ownership with the patrons – both young and old.

• Create a visually stunning work of art that inspires wonder and compassion.

Cone Health is partnering with ArtsGreensboro to manage the application process for artists' submissions.