Cone Health asks visitors not to accompany others into ER to prevent the spread of COVID-19

GREENSBORO — Cone Health is asking that only those who need care to come into its emergency departments to protect staff members and the public from the spread of COVID-19.
Beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Cone Health asks that friends, relatives and others accompanying ER patients to wait in their car.
"This action is being taken to protect those who work in the emergency department as well as people who would normally accompany others," the health system said in a news release.
There are exceptions for children and people with special needs. A parent or guardian may accompany children up to 18 years old, according to Cone Health spokesman Doug Allred.
People with cognitive or behavioral needs, intellectual or developmental disabilities, or those unable to make medical decisions, may have one support person for safety, decision-making or care concerns.
“We understand how disappointing it is not being with a loved one who needs medical care,” Anne Brown, executive director for Cone Health's office of patient experience, said in the release. “Unfortunately, COVID-19 has become so widespread, that we need to treat everyone as a potential carrier of the disease.”
Cone Health’s analytics team determined that if someone encounters 50 people, the chances that one of them will have COVID-19 is around 80%, according to the release.
Emergency department staff will update those who remain in their cars about the status of their loved one. If a person is admitted into the hospital and does not have COVID-19, they are allowed visitors per the visitation policy, the health care system said in the statement. People with the highly contagious disease are not allowed visitors.
Staff will use iPads and other technology to help patients stay connected with loved ones. COVID-19 patients near the end of life are allowed two visitors.
Cone Health's facilities with emergency rooms include Moses Cone and Wesley Long hospitals in Greensboro, MedCenter High Point, Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington and Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville.
