Cone Health asks visitors not to accompany others into ER to prevent the spread of COVID-19

GREENSBORO — Cone Health is asking that only those who need care to come into its emergency departments to protect staff members and the public from the spread of COVID-19.

Beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Cone Health asks that friends, relatives and others accompanying ER patients to wait in their car.

"This action is being taken to protect those who work in the emergency department as well as people who would normally accompany others," the health system said in a news release.

There are exceptions for children and people with special needs. A parent or guardian may accompany children up to 18 years old, according to Cone Health spokesman Doug Allred.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

People with cognitive or behavioral needs, intellectual or developmental disabilities, or those unable to make medical decisions, may have one support person for safety, decision-making or care concerns.

“We understand how disappointing it is not being with a loved one who needs medical care,” Anne Brown, executive director for Cone Health's office of patient experience, said in the release. “Unfortunately, COVID-19 has become so widespread, that we need to treat everyone as a potential carrier of the disease.”