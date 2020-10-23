Cone Health Foundation awards $4.6 million to Greensboro-area nonprofits

GREENSBORO - Cone Health Foundation has announced $4,665,114 in grants to 40 different Greensboro-area nonprofit organizations.

Some organizations will receive more than one monetary grant and others will receive technical assistance with no monetary grant, according to a news release from the foundation.

The awards support agencies working in the foundation’s four focus areas of grantmaking: access to health care, adolescent pregnancy prevention, HIV, and substance use/mental health disorders. Some fall outside of these defined categories and support community collaborations. The median award was $94,000 and 40% of grant awards were made in the access to care funding area, the release stated.

Susan Shumaker, the foundation's president, praised the grant recipients.

“They quickly pivoted to respond to the pandemic and have prepared as best they can for an uncertain future," she said, noting the grants will provide more funding flexibility. "We believe that’s how we can best support nonprofits, in this challenging time.”

Grants were made to the following organizations in four different categories.

Access to health care