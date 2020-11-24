 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cone Health raising its minimum wage to $15 per hour in January, more than double what’s required by North Carolina
0 comments
top story

Cone Health raising its minimum wage to $15 per hour in January, more than double what’s required by North Carolina

{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Cone Health will raise its minimum wage from $13 to $15 an hour, effective Jan. 31, the health system announced in a news release Tuesday.

About 2,200 of its 13,000 employees will benefit from the increase, Cone Health said. It equals slightly more than a 15% pay increase for those earning $13 per hour. 

North Carolina's state-mandated minimum wage is $7.25 per hour.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Cone Health's network serves people in Alamance, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham and surrounding counties. The nonprofit's hospitals include Moses Cone Hospital, Wesley Long, Annie Penn, Alamance Regional Medical Center, Cone Health Behavioral Health and its Green Valley campus.

“This further supports our efforts to keep the great talent we have at Cone Health and ensures our competitive edge for new talent in the marketplace,” Mandy Eaton, executive vice president of Cone Health People & Culture, said in the release.

The increase is the final step of a phased plan to raise the minimum wage for Cone Health employees. In February 2019, Cone Health boosted its the system-wide minimum wage from the $12 to $13, the News & Record previously reported.

The raise will cost the nonprofit about $4 million, according to the release. 

Earlier this month, Novant Health Inc., which owns Kernersville, Forsyth and Thomasville medical centers, announced a similar move. Its employees will receive a 20% salary increase, or from $12.50 to $15 an hour, on Jan. 1.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News