Cone Health raising its minimum wage to $15 per hour in January, more than double what’s required by North Carolina

GREENSBORO — Cone Health will raise its minimum wage from $13 to $15 an hour, effective Jan. 31, the health system announced in a news release Tuesday.

About 2,200 of its 13,000 employees will benefit from the increase, Cone Health said. It equals slightly more than a 15% pay increase for those earning $13 per hour.

North Carolina's state-mandated minimum wage is $7.25 per hour.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cone Health's network serves people in Alamance, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham and surrounding counties. The nonprofit's hospitals include Moses Cone Hospital, Wesley Long, Annie Penn, Alamance Regional Medical Center, Cone Health Behavioral Health and its Green Valley campus.

“This further supports our efforts to keep the great talent we have at Cone Health and ensures our competitive edge for new talent in the marketplace,” Mandy Eaton, executive vice president of Cone Health People & Culture, said in the release.