 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cone Health treats record-high number of COVID-19 patients
0 comments
top story

Cone Health treats record-high number of COVID-19 patients

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
20200414g_nws_conehealth (copy)

The former Cone Health Women’s Hospital in Greensboro reopened earlier this year as the Green Valley campus to care for seriously ill COVID-19 patients.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh, News & Record

GREENSBORO — A record-high number of 85 COVID-19 patients were being treated Friday morning in Cone Health hospitals, according to a spokesman for the health system.

The previous high was 81 patients Oct. 17-19, but the number of COVID-19 patients was in the low to mid 60s earlier this week, according to Cone Health spokesman Doug Allred.

Dr. Bruce Swords, Cone Health's chief physician executive, said community participation is needed to manage the spread of COVID-19 at the local level.

"I think there's a perception that COVID-19 is not as dangerous as we used to think it was because most people know someone who has had it and recovered well," Swords said Friday during a telephone interview. "While many people have minor illness and recover, the virus can also kill others. For that reason, we have to stay diligent about wearing masks and social distancing."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Earlier this year, Cone Health designated the former Women's Hospital on Green Valley Road as a site to specifically care for the majority of their COVID-19 patients. That hospital can accommodate as many as 116 patients, Allred said.

If necessary, Cone Health could further expand or care for COVID-19 patients at Annie Penn, Alamance Regional or Moses Cone hospitals, he said.

While Cone Health has this additional capacity, Swords said local residents can do their part to ensure hospitals don't get overwhelmed with patients needing treatment for COVID-19. Hospitals are also bracing for flu cases and won't know whether this flu season will be a mild or severe one until they are well into it, Swords said. Flu season typically runs from October through March, but can last until May.

"Of all years, this may be the most important one to get the appropriate influenza shot," Swords said.

As of now, Swords does not expect Cone Health to limit elective surgeries and other procedures as the health system did early in the pandemic.

"We don't want to have to do that again, but we could be forced to if our resources get stretched too thin," he said.

Friday's COVID-19 update

Number of N.C. cases: There were 2,908 new cases for a cumulative total of 288,569, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 40,736 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 6.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: State health data shows there were 185 new cases and one new death. That brings the case total to 12,629, with 215 deaths.

N.C. deaths: In all, 4,582 state residents have died. That's 34 more than previously reported.

N.C. hospitalizations: With 95% of hospitals reporting, 1,163 people were hospitalized Thursday, according to the latest state data. That's 30 fewer than on Wednesday.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Horror meets history in Blandwood Mansion film
Local News

Horror meets history in Blandwood Mansion film

Check out a new fictional horror film, set at Greensboro's historic Blandwood Mansion. It's designed to attract broader audiences to Blandwood when it reopens after the COVID-19 pandemic, and to showcase the Triad's filmmaking talent. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News