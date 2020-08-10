GREENSBORO — The connector path between Tour Stop 6 of the Guilford Courthouse National Military Park and Nathanael Greene Drive at the Greensboro Science Center and Country Park is temporarily closed.
Park officials closed the path at the request of Greensboro city officials, according to a park news release. The closure is for safety during construction of overflow parking and the new Pygmy Hippopotamus Complex at the Greensboro Science Center.
Detour access is available between the Country Park’s Veterans Memorial and the military park’s Winston Monument (Tour Stop 4).
Visitors are asked to avoid the construction zone and not attempt to pass the barrier or use the woods along the connector trail. Copperheads and other poisonous snakes and plants live in the wooded areas of the parks, creating additional safety concerns for visitors.
Guilford Courthouse National Military Park's Tour Road, parking lots and comfort station are open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The visitor center remains closed.
In addition, the 254-acre park grounds and trails and Greensboro Greenway access continue to be accessible to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.