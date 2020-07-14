NC Governor Roy Cooper

Gov. Roy Cooper listens as Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Services, speaks during a briefing in Raleigh.

 Ethan Hyman

The News & Observer via AP

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper announced guidelines on Tuesday that will allow North Carolina K-12 schools to reopen at reduced in-classroom capacity but give parents and school districts the choice to have classes entirely online.

The guidelines from Cooper and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services allows in-person instruction if students and teachers wear face coverings and people remain six feet apart at school. The plan also gives families the choice to opt-in for remote learning.

Districts were previously directed to draft three plans. Plan A called for entirely in-person classes, Plan B included a hybrid of online and in-person learning and Plan C promote fully remote instruction. Cooper decided to go with Plan B statewide, though districts could elect to implement Plan C. In many cases, students are expected to rotate between in person and online instruction in a given week.

Cooper also announced on Tuesday he’ll extend a current executive in order to keep the state in Phase 2 of its reopening for another three weeks.

