RALEIGH — North Carolina's 1.5 million public school students will return to school in August, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday, but it will be in a world where many children only attend classes every other day or every other week.
Cooper announced that K-12 public schools will reopen under a "moderate social distancing" plan that limits how many people can be on campus, forcing many students to get a mix of in-person and remote instruction. The reopening plan requires daily temperature checks, maintaining 6 feet of social distancing and face coverings to be worn by all school employees and students.
He warned that the state may switch to requiring all schools to implement online-only instruction if COVID-19 cases continue to spike and they can't safely reopen under the new health protocols.
"We know that school will look a lot different this year," Cooper said at a news briefing Tuesday. "They have to in order to be safe and effective. The public health experts and the school leaders developed these safety rules to protect our students and teachers and their families."
Most students are scheduled to return to classrooms on Aug. 17 — five months after Cooper ordered schools closed to try to slow the spread of COVID-19, a highly contagious respiratory disease. Students finished out the remainder of the year learning from home, which drew complaints from many families about the quality of their education.
Cooper said school districts can reopen with remote-only instruction if they determine that it's best for students, parents and teachers.
That's where Guilford County Schools appears to be headed.
During a Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Superintendent Sharon Contreras was adamant that students shouldn't return to classrooms while there is still a surge in COVID-19 cases.
"Absolutely not," she said.
Risks of not reopening
Cooper has said he would make his decision based on data and science. New statewide figures released Tuesday show new records set for COVID-19 hospitalizations and single-day death totals.
But Mandy Cohen, North Carolina's secretary of health, said Tuesday that the available scientific evidence indicates that children are less likely to be infected with the respiratory disease and are less likely to spread it to others.
"Schools are a lower transmission setting and have not seemed to play a major role in the spread of COVID-19," Cohen said. "We weighed these factors against the conclusive evidence that school is critical to a child's education, health, emotional and social well-being, and that missing school is actually harmful to children."
Guidance given by the American Academy of Pediatrics "strongly advocates that all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school."
But the group also says "schools in areas with high levels of COVID-19 community spread should not be compelled to reopen against the judgment of local experts."
Schools try to make Plan B work
Cooper had previously directed schools to develop three reopening plans. Plan A has "minimal distancing" where everyone is allowed back in school. Plan C is remote-only instruction.
Cooper picked Plan B, which has "moderate social distancing." He said schools can choose Plan C — the most extreme measure — but not Plan A.
Some districts, like Wake County, want to split students into a rotation of in-person classes followed by remote instruction.
Districts like Wake and Charlotte-Mecklenburg that expect to use rotating schedules are working with community groups to find childcare options. Wake plans to offer childcare at schools to help families of school employees.
Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools will have students go to school two days a week. But middle school and high school students will start online only before returning to school buildings later in the fall semester.
Under a plan proposed by Contreras on Tuesday, the first few weeks of school would consist of remote instruction. After that, some grade levels could return to the classroom pending the approval of county health officials.
Face coverings required
Cooper said the state will provide all schools with at least five reusable cloth face coverings per student. He said they hope to provide more if they can get the funding.
Face coverings are meant to reduce the possibility of the wearer spreading the illness to other people.
Initially, state health officials were only recommending the wearing of face coverings in schools. They later changed the guidelines to require it for school employees and older students while leaving it recommended for elementary students.
But the new guidelines will require all students to wear face coverings.
"The studies have shown overwhelmingly that face coverings reduce disease transmission," Cooper said.
Cohen said that if a student tests positive that they will do contact tracing to notify the people who were most in contact with the child. She said that it would not automatically lead to a school being closed.
Skepticism about returning
It's a potential no-win situation for Cooper and school districts on how to reopen.
None of the three reopening options drew overwhelming support in a recent Elon University poll.
Cooper was originally going to announce a decision on July 1 but postponed it to get more support from teachers. Cooper urged local school leaders to talk with school employees as they work on how to safely reopen.
The North Carolina Association of Educators is urging people to sign a "NC Public School Workers Bill of Rights" that says school employees must have a say in reopening and state lawmakers must provide more money for schools.
"The careful approach Gov. Cooper has taken in all of his reopening decisions has been deeply appreciated, and while we understand that this was a difficult choice, we must make the safety of our educators and students the first priority," Tamika Walker Kelly, president of the North Carolina Association of Educators, said in a statement. "Unfortunately, educators and parents have been presented with a false dichotomy: the public schools we love or our safety.
"We can have both."
The decision on how to reopen schools has taken on a partisan tone.
State Superintendent Mark Johnson, a Republican, said school districts should have gotten more flexibility to set their own reopening plans.
President Donald Trump has threatened to withhold federal funding from states that don't reopen schools for in-person instruction.
"We don't respond to those kind of threats," Cooper said. "We're making decisions on the health and safety of our students, our teachers and our families, and the best way to get them a quality education."
At the state level, Republican legislative leaders Sen. Phil Berger of Eden and House Speaker Tim Moore have said they support the president's call for a return to full, in-person instruction. They've criticized Cooper, a Democrat, for delaying his reopening decision and not giving parents an option for full, in-person instruction.
"The governor's plan makes worse the very inequities a public school system is supposed to resolve," Berger said in a statement Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Tin pot dictator Cooper extending his lock down 3 more weeks? What a shock. Vote Forest!!!
The virus will become “suddenly manageable” agfter the election.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.