GREENSBORO — No new COVID-19 cases were reported at Guilford County congregate living, day care or school facilities in Tuesday's report from state health officials.
Reports for these facilities are released on Tuesdays and Fridays by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
In Saturday's newspaper, the News & Record incorrectly reported that an outbreak at Friends Home West at 6100 W. Friendly Ave., was new. Two staff members and one resident tested positive for the disease in June, Executive Director Arnie Thompson said, and those cases were first reported by state health officials on July 2. There is a delay between when an ongoing outbreak is reported by a facility and when it makes it onto the state's report.
Thompson said earlier this month that there were no active cases at Friends Home West.
Another related facility, Friends Homes at Guilford at 925 New Garden Road, had eight staff members and one resident test positive for COVID-19, according to the state's report on Friday. Thompson did not immediately return a call seeking comment on those cases.
The state defines a COVID-19 ongoing outbreak as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.
