COVID-19 case forces closure of Griffin Recreation Center in Greensboro until Monday
COVID-19 case forces closure of Griffin Recreation Center in Greensboro until Monday

Novel coronavirus disease COVID-19
GREENSBORO — Griffin Recreation Center is closed until Monday for cleaning after a staff member was exposed to COVID-19, according to a city news release.

The city plans to thoroughly sanitize the building as a precautionary measure. The last day the individual worked at the facility was today, according to the release.

Residents who are concerned about their potential exposure should contact their doctor or Guilford County Department of Public Health at 336-641-7777.

Concerned about COVID-19?

Breaking News