COVID-19 cases closed at Clapp's nursing home and assisted living facilities
top story

GREENSBORO — COVID-19 outbreaks at two related Pleasant Garden nursing facilities have ended, according to the Guilford County health department.

In the past week, reports issued from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services indicated confirmed cases at Clapp's Nursing Center, 5229 Appomattox Road, and Clapp's Assisted Living, 4558 Pleasant Garden Road. However, the county health department said in an email Thursday afternoon that outbreaks at the facilities have ended.

In an email to the News & Record, Clapp's Nursing Home administrator Danielle Hollowell said some cases cited by the state had occurred at a different facility. She said the last positive COVID-19 test for an employee at the facility was in September and the last positive test for a resident was in June.

As for Clapp's Assisted Living, Hollowell said the facility had two employees and one resident test positive for the disease around Oct. 1. The resident was taken to Cone Health's Green Valley Campus, which is devoted to COVID-19 patients, and the assisted living staff members have tested negative for more than 30 days.

"The facility was able to catch it early and prevent further spread," Hollowell said in the email, noting that no other positive cases have been detected there.

A COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.

In an email from NCDHHS, press assistant Catie Armstrong said state officials were verifying the numbers involving the Clapp's facilities, however the information was not available by late Thursday.

In its semi-weekly reports on COVID-19 outbreaks, NCDHHS notes that its data is preliminary and subject to change as more information is obtained.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

Thursday's COVID-19 update

Number of N.C. cases: There were 2,859 new cases for a cumulative total of 285,661, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 41,049 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 6.6% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There were 172 new cases and one new death, according to state data. That brings the case total to 12,444, with 214 deaths.

N.C. deaths: In all, 4,548 state residents have died. That's 41 more than previously reported.

N.C. hospitalizations: With 97% of hospitals reporting, 1,193 people were hospitalized Wednesday, according to the latest state data. That's seven more than on Tuesday.

