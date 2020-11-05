COVID-19 cases closed at Clapp's nursing home and assisted living facilities

GREENSBORO — COVID-19 outbreaks at two related Pleasant Garden nursing facilities have ended, according to the Guilford County health department.
In the past week, reports issued from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services indicated confirmed cases at Clapp's Nursing Center, 5229 Appomattox Road, and Clapp's Assisted Living, 4558 Pleasant Garden Road. However, the county health department said in an email Thursday afternoon that outbreaks at the facilities have ended.
In an email to the News & Record, Clapp's Nursing Home administrator Danielle Hollowell said some cases cited by the state had occurred at a different facility. She said the last positive COVID-19 test for an employee at the facility was in September and the last positive test for a resident was in June.
Support Local Journalism
As for Clapp's Assisted Living, Hollowell said the facility had two employees and one resident test positive for the disease around Oct. 1. The resident was taken to Cone Health's Green Valley Campus, which is devoted to COVID-19 patients, and the assisted living staff members have tested negative for more than 30 days.
"The facility was able to catch it early and prevent further spread," Hollowell said in the email, noting that no other positive cases have been detected there.
A COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.
In an email from NCDHHS, press assistant Catie Armstrong said state officials were verifying the numbers involving the Clapp's facilities, however the information was not available by late Thursday.
In its semi-weekly reports on COVID-19 outbreaks, NCDHHS notes that its data is preliminary and subject to change as more information is obtained.
Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.