COVID-19 exposure forces some High Point city payment locations to close temporarily

HIGH POINT — The Northpoint Customer Service branch office is closed to the public due to employee exposure to COVID-19, according to a news release from the city. As a result, the drive-thru payment location at 309 E Green Drive also is closed because of staffing shortages, the city said.
The Northpoint office is being sanitized and the exposed employees are self-isolating.
Both locations will reopen Thursday. The Northpoint office’s hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the drive-thru will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Residents are encouraged to pay their bills online using the city’s website at www.highpointnc.gov.
The payment location inside City Hall, 211 S. Hamilton Street, is open for normal business hours.
