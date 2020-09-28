 Skip to main content
COVID-19 exposure forces some High Point city payment locations to close temporarily
HIGH POINT — The Northpoint Customer Service branch office is closed to the public due to employee exposure to COVID-19, according to a news release from the city. As a result, the drive-thru payment location at 309 E Green Drive also is closed because of staffing shortages, the city said.

The Northpoint office is being sanitized and the exposed employees are self-isolating.

Both locations will reopen Thursday. The Northpoint office’s hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the drive-thru will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to pay their bills online using the city’s website at www.highpointnc.gov.

The payment location inside City Hall, 211 S. Hamilton Street, is open for normal business hours.

