The first child-care center outbreak has been reported in Forsyth County involving four children and two staff members at a Kernersville facility.
The outbreak was identified on July 31 at The Crossing Preschool Afterschool facility at 1650 Pecan Lane in Kernersville. The center is operated by First Christian Church.
Pete Kunkle, senior pastor of First Christian, said Friday the affected children are ages 2 and 3. They were in one classroom with the staff members. The child care facility, which is open to the public, serves 11 children.
Kunkle said testing was conducted after one child developed flu-like symptoms, and the others "appeared weak and tired." He said the children and staff members are recovering.
"We have had all Crossing and church staff members tested, and their results all came back negative," Kunkle said.
Kunkle said the child care facility is being cleaned and won't reopen until Aug. 17. There will not be services at First Christian on Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.