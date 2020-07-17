GREENSBORO — The first COVID-19 outbreak or “cluster” of cases in a child care or school setting in the county has been reported with four staff members and three children testing positive, state health officials said Friday.
YESS Learning Center notified employees and families June 24 of a positive case among staff, owner Felicia Price said Friday during a telephone interview. The center at 4211 Hilltop Road in Greensboro then closed voluntarily to do a deep cleaning and to provide time for all employees to be tested before reopening this week, Price said.
“I think we were doing everything right,” she said about their efforts to follow federal safety guidelines to protect staff and children.
Price said they suggested — not required — families to have any children tested who may have been exposed to that particular staff member. She also chose to keep the center closed until Monday, allowing ample time for any possible symptoms to emerge from the highly contagious coronavirus.
“There are so many unknowns, and everyone’s symptoms could be different. If they even have symptoms,” Price said.
Staff members wear masks, she said. The center, which is following the state’s recommendations, does not require masks for children younger than 11 years old.
The center also continues to conduct screenings each day, and requires parents to answer a series of questions that help evaluate potential exposure to the virus. Those answers, she said, are more critical than ever before.
“For the safety of everyone, parents need to be honest,” said Price, noting that a family’s possible exposure in a large gathering or while traveling could impact the entire center.
The center was one of 11 sites across the state listed in a report Friday issued by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services that identifies COVID-19 clusters in child care and school settings. The report is released on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Child care operators and school principals are required to report suspected cases of reportable communicable diseases (including COVID-19) to the local health director of the county or district in which the school or facility is located.
Price said that was one of the first things she did, which also prompted experts to advise her staff on any additional infection prevention measures and guidance.
Also listed in Friday’s report was It’s A Kids World in Randolph County, which had four staff members and two children test positive for COVID-19.
In a child care or school setting, a COVID-19 cluster is defined as a minimum of five lab-confirmed cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic link between cases, DHHS said. A cluster is considered over if there is not evidence of continued transmission within the setting. This is measured as 28 days after the latest date of onset in a symptomatic person or the latest date of specimen collection in an asymptomatic person, whichever is later.
To view the state’s full report about child care and school settings, go to covid19.ncdhhs.gov and click “Outbreaks and Clusters.”
