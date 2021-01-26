 Skip to main content
COVID-19 outbreak reported at Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center, state health officials say
COVID-19 coronavirus (copy)

GREENSBORO — Six staff members and 10 detainees at the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report released Friday by state health officials.

The report from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services does not indicate the dates of the positive results or if there are any active cases at the center.

A telephone message left with a spokesperson for the N.C. Department of Public Safety, which oversees the facility at 15 Lockheed Court, was not returned. 

In a congregate living setting, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more positive cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is not evidence of continued transmission after 28 days.

