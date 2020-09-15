 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 outbreak reported at High Point nursing facility
0 comments
top story

COVID-19 outbreak reported at High Point nursing facility

Only $5 for 5 months
Coronavirus outbreak. Pathogen affecting the respiratory tract. COVID-19 infection.

Stock photo

 Rost-9D

GREENSBORO — A new COVID-19 outbreak has been reported at a High Point nursing facility, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Download PDF Sept. 15 COVID19 ongoing outbreaks

Four cases of the virus were reported among staff members at Westchester Manor Health and Rehabilitation Center at 1795 Westchester Drive, according to state health officials. There were no cases reported among residents.

A message left for the center's director was not immediately returned late Tuesday afternoon.

Outbreaks at four other facilities in Guilford County were considered over as of Tuesday's report. Those include Adams Farm Living & Rehabilitation, Friends Homes at Guilford, Abbotswood at Irving Park and Childcare Network #207.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News