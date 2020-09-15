COVID-19 outbreak reported at High Point nursing facility

GREENSBORO — A new COVID-19 outbreak has been reported at a High Point nursing facility, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Four cases of the virus were reported among staff members at Westchester Manor Health and Rehabilitation Center at 1795 Westchester Drive, according to state health officials. There were no cases reported among residents.

A message left for the center's director was not immediately returned late Tuesday afternoon.

Outbreaks at four other facilities in Guilford County were considered over as of Tuesday's report. Those include Adams Farm Living & Rehabilitation, Friends Homes at Guilford, Abbotswood at Irving Park and Childcare Network #207.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.