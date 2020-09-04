GREENSBORO — State health officials say COVID-19 outbreaks at three nursing home and residential-care facilities in Guilford County are over, while identifying two other outbreaks in a report released Friday.
Previous outbreaks at Camden Health and Rehabilitation, Friends Home West and Guilford House are over, according to Friday's report by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The state defines a coronavirus outbreak as two or more lab-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within 28 days since the last confirmed case.
Clapp's Nursing Center, which experienced an outbreak earlier this summer, was listed in Friday's report as having COVID-19 cases among two staff members and one resident.
Friday's data also shows that two staff members at River Landing Assisted Living tested positive for COVID-19.
No additional cases or deaths were reported among other Guilford County facilities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.