COVID-19 takes life of Guilford County deputy who had 'a passion to serve his community'

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is mourning one of its own after a deputy diagnosed with COVID-19 died on Saturday.

Master Cpl. Norman Daye died at his residence in eastern Guilford County, sheriff's office spokeswoman Lori Poag said Sunday.

Daye was a 16-year veteran with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office and was an assistant supervisor over the warrant squad, Poag said. He began his career with the Orange County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina, according to a news release from Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers.

He had been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and was released about two days prior to dying at his home, Poag said. She did not know which hospital it was.

"Daye was a dedicated and loyal Lawman who had a passion to serve his community," the release said. "Having served in the U.S. Marine Corps, Master Corporal Daye defined public service and patriotism. He was well respected among his peers and the law enforcement profession."

Poag did not know if Daye was married or had children.

Several people expressed condolences on the sheriff's office Facebook post announcing Daye's death.