COVID-19 testing events for Guilford County residents will be held in High Point today and Friday and in Greensboro on Saturday.
The Guilford County Division of Public Health and High Point University have partnered to offer indoor testing at the High Point University Community Center at Oak Hollow Mall, 921 Eastchester Drive, Suite 1230, at the following times from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today and Friday.
Walk-ins will be served, but the wait may be longer, according to the health department. Fast track appointments can be made by calling 336-641-7527.
Testing is available regardless of insurance status, the health department said. If the person has private insurance, Medicaid,or Medicare they will be asked for their insurance information when an appointment is made. There is no out-of-pocket-cost. Testing can still take place if the person is uninsured.
Confidential pre-screening will take place during the call to confirm a person is a candidate for testing, the health department said.
One of the following categories must be met to qualify for testing:
- Must be symptomatic with one of the following: cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell or any symptoms suggestive of COVID-19.
- Close contacts of known positive cases regardless of symptoms.
- Anyone at high risk of severe illness, such as people over 65 years of age or people of any age with underlying health conditions.
- Anyone who lives in or have regular contact with high-risk settings, such as a long-term care facility, homeless shelter, correctional facility or migrant farmworker camp.
- Anyone who comes from historically marginalized populations.
- Front-line and essential workers, such as grocery store clerks or gas station attendants, in settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain.
- Anyone who has attended protests, rallies or other mass gatherings where effective social distancing could not be practiced.
COVID-19 testing will also be available at N.C. A&T on Saturday, according to Cone Health. Nasal swabs will be collected in the Obermeyer parking deck beginning at 8 a.m. and testing is available without an appointment or insurance.
Cone Health said people who want to be tested do not need a doctor’s order. While testing is of no cost to the patient, people are asked to bring an insurance card and a photo ID if they have them.
Testing will be conducted until supplies run out, Cone Health said.
Cone Health encourages those who interact with many others to be tested. This includes:
- People living in group homes and nursing homes.
- Bus drivers.
- Retail clerks.
- People with serious medical conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, obesity or other COVID-19 risk factors.
Cone Health said most results will be available within seven business days.
People who have questions about testing should call 336-890-1140.
StarMed Healthcare of Charlotte announced a drive-thru testing opportunity Friday in Greensboro at Trinity AME Zion Church, 631 E. Florida St.
Free testing will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to everyone in the community, StarMed said.
All patients must complete a virtual visit with StarMed prior to testing.
To sign-up for a testing virtual visit, go to www.StarMed.care and click the box that says “NC County Testing" and follow the steps. StarMed said to have insurance information ready during the virtual appointment, but that if a patient does not have insurance, they can still be tested.
StarMed recommended that an appointment for testing be made during the virtual visit due to the limited number of tests available. If a virtual visit is not made, StarMed said to allot an extra 30 minutes for the onsite testing.
For questions or assistance with scheduling, call StarMed at 704-225-6288.
