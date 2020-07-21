GREENSBORO — Lawyers are arguing a case at the federal courthouse this week filed by nonprofit groups aiming to ensure that voters are protected from COVID-19 during the Nov. 3 election.
The League of Women Voters of North Carolina, Democracy North Carolina and eight individual voters are seeking a preliminary injunction that could temporarily alter some of the state's voting laws.
Their lawsuit seeks to relax this year's application deadline so new voters have more time to register, make it easier to cast absentee ballots and increase opportunities for in-person early voting.
U.S. District Judge William Osteen Jr. is presiding at the hearing that began Monday morning in the L. Richardson Preyer Federal Building.
The hearing is expected to continue Wednesday, said Michelle Rash, spokeswoman for the Southern Coalition for Social Justice that represents the plaintiffs.
Rash said coalition officials told her that once the hearing ends, "they expect a decision will be issued in about a week."
Defendants in the case include the state Board of Elections, its executive director Karen Brinson Bell and a number of other high-ranking state office holders.
Representing the defendants, State Attorney General Josh Stein noted in a new filing that late last week, state election officials issued an emergency order addressing many of the issues raised in the lawsuit.
But Stein acknowledged in the statement that the emergency document does not directly affect one of the lawsuit's key complaints, a new provision in state law requiring all early voting sites be open the same hours.
Democracy North Carolina, the League and other plaintiffs contend the requirement for "uniform hours" will cause crowded conditions that spread COVID-19 by resulting in fewer early-voting sites and fewer days set aside for early voting.
