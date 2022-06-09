Creative Aging Network-NC offers free summer classes for aging adults

Creative Aging Network-NC will offer free summer classes in movement, painting, printmaking poetry and more for aging adults at 2400 Summit Ave., Greensboro.
Creative Aging Network-NC uses creativity as a means to teach new skills, reduce stress, build social connections and improve well-being.
Thanks to a grant from Tannenbaum-Sternberger Foundation, the classes are free. This ensures those with limited income can take part. Registrants can bring a friend or family member who is younger.
Registration is required and donations are accepted.
The schedule is:
1-2 p.m. June 14: Movin’ and Grovin’ with Kindal Blattner
10-11 a.m. June 17: Free and Gentle with Kindal Blattner
1-2 p.m.: Balance with Kindal Blattner
1-2:30 p.m.: Recycled Paper Making with Betsy Renfrew
10-11:30 p.m.: Music from the Heart with Paul Meinhart
2-3 p.m. June 28: Mindful Movement with Christopher Love
10-noon July 8: Woodburning on Gourds with Jeannette Egan
10-noon July 11: Mindful Drawing Part 1 with Jennifer Donley
10-11 a.m. July 15: Guided Meditation with Christopher Love
10-noon July 18: Mindful Drawing Part 2 with Jennifer Donley
10-noon July 22: Acrylic Painting with Sachi
1-2:30 p.m. July 23: Paste Paper with Betsy Renfrew
10-11:30 a.m. July 29: Altered Memories: Painted Memento Collage with Cassandra
10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 1: Poetic Spaces with Nich Graham
10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 5: Collage with Cassandra
10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 12: Felting with Jerry O'Donnell
10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 13: Recycled Paper Pots with Betsy Renfrew
10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 27: Making & Using Walnut Ink with Betsy Renfrew
To register, go to
June classes: tinyurl.com/yckry2we
July classes: tinyurl.com/2p95c662
August classes: tinyurl.com/53mvcva6
For more information, call 336-303-9963 or go to can-nc-org.