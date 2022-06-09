Creative Aging Network-NC offers free summer classes for aging adults

Creative Aging Network-NC will offer free summer classes in movement, painting, printmaking poetry and more for aging adults at 2400 Summit Ave., Greensboro.

Creative Aging Network-NC uses creativity as a means to teach new skills, reduce stress, build social connections and improve well-being.

Thanks to a grant from Tannenbaum-Sternberger Foundation, the classes are free. This ensures those with limited income can take part. Registrants can bring a friend or family member who is younger.

Registration is required and donations are accepted.

The schedule is:

1-2 p.m. June 14: Movin’ and Grovin’ with Kindal Blattner

10-11 a.m. June 17: Free and Gentle with Kindal Blattner

1-2 p.m.: Balance with Kindal Blattner

1-2:30 p.m.: Recycled Paper Making with Betsy Renfrew

10-11:30 p.m.: Music from the Heart with Paul Meinhart

2-3 p.m. June 28: Mindful Movement with Christopher Love

10-noon July 8: Woodburning on Gourds with Jeannette Egan

10-noon July 11: Mindful Drawing Part 1 with Jennifer Donley

10-11 a.m. July 15: Guided Meditation with Christopher Love

10-noon July 18: Mindful Drawing Part 2 with Jennifer Donley

10-noon July 22: Acrylic Painting with Sachi

1-2:30 p.m. July 23: Paste Paper with Betsy Renfrew

10-11:30 a.m. July 29: Altered Memories: Painted Memento Collage with Cassandra

10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 1: Poetic Spaces with Nich Graham

10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 5: Collage with Cassandra

10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 12: Felting with Jerry O'Donnell

10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 13: Recycled Paper Pots with Betsy Renfrew

10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 27: Making & Using Walnut Ink with Betsy Renfrew

To register, go to

For more information, call 336-303-9963 or go to can-nc-org.