Creative Greensboro invites children to perform in two winter plays

GREENSBORO — Creative Greensboro is recruiting children to participate in a seasonal winter production, the city said in a news release.

Youth ages 7-12 are invited to register for "Two Winter Tales," two short plays about winter. Children will learn acting techniques, ensemble building and meet other children interested in being on stage, according to the city.

Registration is free and open until Nov. 6, the day rehearsals begin. Once the cast is assembled, parts will be given out. Everyone will have a role, the city said.

The rehearsals will take place on Zoom twice a week between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and the performance will be livestreamed on Dec. 12 and 13.

According to the city, the first play, “A Season for Snowflakes,” is about snowflakes who are in the sky and can’t wait to fall and cover the landscape in beautiful white snow. The second play, “The Ants and the Grasshopper,” is an adaptation of the famous Aesop’s Fable. Ants work hard to store food for winter but the Grasshopper is having too much fun to work. Then winter hits.

To register, visit www.Creativegreensboro.com or call 336-335-6426.