'Critical community spread': Guilford joins 19 other counties in state's COVID-19 red zones; Gov. Cooper tightens regulations on wearing masks

Guilford County is now among 20 North Carolina counties with "critical community spread" of the coronavirus, state officials announced at a news conference Monday that also featured Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan.
Gov. Cooper called conditions in North Carolina "dire" and announced a new executive order tightening regulations that call for people to wear masks.
Twenty of the state's 100 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 risk map — twice the number listed last week when state health officials announced the new tool.
Vaughan spoke at the governor's COVID-19 briefing about her decision to impose citywide new enforcement actions on businesses that violate state gathering limits and mask orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Vaughan's order, which includes the possibility of fines and temporary business shutdowns, went into effect at 5 p.m. Friday.
"It's important to note that this enhanced state of emergency does not penalize the business for their customers' behavior, only their own" she said.
Vaughan said that over the weekend, teams of city employees visited more than 100 businesses to explain the rules and see that they were following them. Those teams include employees from the city's Code Enforcement, Special Events and Parking Enforcement divisions.
Workers were to visit 50 more businesses on Monday.
"These businesses are businesses that we know have a history of compliance issues," she said. "Just in the last two days we've seen better compliance."
Cooper's order Monday doesn't tighten occupancy limits on businesses, but stresses increased mask wearing, particularly at gyms and restaurants. It goes into affect at 5 p.m. Wednesday and expires at the same time Dec. 11.
People exercising indoors must wear a mask if they are not within their own home. If they are outside and within 6 feet of someone who does not live in their household, they also need to be masked. College and professional athletes not actively competing or recovering from exercise must be masked.
The order requires all restaurant workers to wear a mask, even if they don't interact with the public. Customers must also be masked, including at their table, when they are not actively eating or drinking.
Local police departments can fine businesses that fail to enforce the mask mandate, which was first issued by the Cooper in June.
Large retail stores are required to have an employee stationed near entrances to ensure mask wearing and to enforce occupancy restrictions. Masks are required while in public or private transportation when traveling with anyone outside your household.
Cooper's executive order also gives law enforcement officers authority to cite people who fail to wear face coverings when required and to cite businesses and organizations that fail to enforce the masking rule. Police can use trespassing laws to remove people from locations if they don't mask up when asked.
The measures, Cooper said, are meant to slow the spread of a disease that has killed more than 5,000 North Carolinians.
"This is a pivotal moment in our fight against the coronavirus," Cooper said. "Our actions today will determine the fate of many."
Vaughan's enforcement order targets those who violate such state orders as limiting the number of people inside a business and requiring employees who work with the public to wear masks. In addition, workers who cannot work at a 6-foot distance from one another must wear masks.
"This is taking responsibility for their employees," she said during Monday's statewide broadcast, "not the actions of the general public."
Vaughan's order allows city employees to hand out warnings for a first violation and then allows a civil fine of $100 for each person over capacity inside a business. In addition, second, third and fourth offenses could allow the city to shut down a business for up to 72 hours.
"Our positivity rate is increasing and our hospital beds are decreasing," Vaughan said. She noted that while 230 Guilford County people have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March, another 100 people could die by the end of the year.
"Many business owners have expressed to me their fears of another shutdown. I don't want that either," Vaughan said. "I want to keep them in business. I want our kids to go back to school. But we must work together to change the trajectory of our numbers. We must reduce the positivity rate. Let's do our part to keep business in business."
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
