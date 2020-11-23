'Critical community spread': Guilford joins 19 other counties in state's COVID-19 red zones; Gov. Cooper tightens regulations on wearing masks

Cooper's executive order also gives law enforcement officers authority to cite people who fail to wear face coverings when required and to cite businesses and organizations that fail to enforce the masking rule. Police can use trespassing laws to remove people from locations if they don't mask up when asked.

The measures, Cooper said, are meant to slow the spread of a disease that has killed more than 5,000 North Carolinians.

"This is a pivotal moment in our fight against the coronavirus," Cooper said. "Our actions today will determine the fate of many."

Vaughan's enforcement order targets those who violate such state orders as limiting the number of people inside a business and requiring employees who work with the public to wear masks. In addition, workers who cannot work at a 6-foot distance from one another must wear masks.

"This is taking responsibility for their employees," she said during Monday's statewide broadcast, "not the actions of the general public."

Vaughan's order allows city employees to hand out warnings for a first violation and then allows a civil fine of $100 for each person over capacity inside a business. In addition, second, third and fourth offenses could allow the city to shut down a business for up to 72 hours.