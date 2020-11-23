'Critical community spread': Guilford joins 19 other counties in state's COVID-19 red zones; Greensboro mayor urges enforcement of mask requirement

"This is taking responsibility for their employees," she said on the statewide broadcast, "not the actions of the general public."

Vaughan's order allows city employees to hand out warnings for a first violation and then allows a civil fine of $100 for each person over capacity inside a business. In addition, second, third and fourth offenses could allow the city to shut down a business for up to 72 hours.

"It's important to note that this enhanced state of emergency does not penalize the business for their customers' behavior, only their own" she said.

Vaughan said that over the weekend, teams of city employees visited more than 100 businesses to explain the rules and see that they were following them. Those teams include employees from the city's Code Enforcement, Special Events and Parking Enforcement divisions.

Workers will visit 50 more businesses on Monday.

"These businesses are businesses that we know have a history of compliance issues," she said. "Just in the last two days we've seen better compliance."