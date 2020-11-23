'Critical community spread': Guilford joins 19 other counties in state's COVID-19 red zones; Greensboro mayor urges enforcement of mask requirement

Guilford County is now among 20 North Carolina counties with "critical community spread" of the coronavirus, state officials announced at a news conference Monday that also featured Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan.
Twenty of the state's 100 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 risk map — double the number listed last week when state health officials announced the new tool.
Vaughan spoke about her decision to impose new enforcement actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while speaking at Gov. Roy Cooper's COVID-19 briefing, three days after Greensboro imposed new enforcement actions on businesses that violate gathering limits and mask orders.
Vaughan, who appeared alongside Cooper, said, "our positivity rate is increasing and our hospital beds are decreasing."
She noted that while 230 Guilford County people have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March, another 100 people could die by the end of the year.
Support Local Journalism
Her enforcement order, which went into effect at 5 p.m. Friday, allows teams of city employees to visit businesses and hand out warnings and fines to those who violate a variety of state orders. Those include requiring businesses to stay below state limits for people inside a business and requiring employees who work with the public to wear masks. In addition, workers who cannot work at a six-foot distance from one another must wear masks.
"This is taking responsibility for their employees," she said on the statewide broadcast, "not the actions of the general public."
Vaughan's order allows city employees to hand out warnings for a first violation and then allows a civil fine of $100 for each person over capacity inside a business. In addition, second, third and fourth offenses could allow the city to shut down a business for up to 72 hours.
"It's important to note that this enhanced state of emergency does not penalize the business for their customers' behavior, only their own" she said.
Vaughan said that over the weekend, teams of city employees visited more than 100 businesses to explain the rules and see that they were following them. Those teams include employees from the city's Code Enforcement, Special Events and Parking Enforcement divisions.
Workers will visit 50 more businesses on Monday.
"These businesses are businesses that we know have a history of compliance issues," she said. "Just in the last two days we've seen better compliance."
She added: "Many business owners have expressed to me their fears of another shutdown. I don't want that either. I want to keep them in business. I want our kids to go back to school. But we must work together to change the trajectory of our numbers. We must reduce the positivity rate. Let's do our part to keep business in business."
This story will be updated.
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.