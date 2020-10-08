'Curable' ballots: Hundreds of Guilford ballots held for verification now getting processed

GREENSBORO — Madeline Reed carefully filled out her mail-in ballot, making sure it was filled out exactly as instructed, along with what was required of her witness.

“We’re both retired educators,” Reed said. “We know how to follow directions.”

She signed up for BallotTrax, the online tracking system voters can use to track their votes.

So Reed, herself a former poll worker, was surprised two weeks later when she got an email from BallotTrax that appeared to indicate her ballot had been rejected. “There is an issue with your returned ballot and it cannot be accepted,” the email said.

When she called the elections office, Reed said she was told that the ballot was “rejected but curable.” Curable is election lingo for ballots that can be counted if information deemed questionable or unclear is verified.

The reason she was given was that elections officials couldn’t read the letter “C” in her witness’ written address giving her state as “N.C.”