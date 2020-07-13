THOMASVILLE — A video of a Thomasville woman ranting in a fast-food restaurant about her distaste for masks, Democrats and the Black Lives Matter movement went viral over the weekend.
The video shared to Rex Chapman’s Twitter was retweeted nearly 20,000 times and had 40,000 likes by Monday afternoon. In it, a woman, identified in a Newsweek article as Jennifer Kaye of Thomasville, turns around after picking up her food at the counter of an unidentified Davidson County fast-food restaurant.
It’s not clear who Kaye is responding to when she loudly says, “We don’t cover our face in America. They don’t control us. We’re Americans.”
Kaye marches toward the restaurant’s exit, passing closely by someone waiting in line. The person can be heard telling Kaye to get away from him, leading her to turn and tell him that he must be a Democrat.
“You worship Obama, don’t you?” Kaye says. “Peace, love, harmony. Trump 2020, baby.”
In the video, Kaye pushes the door open, but returns when someone inside calls her a derogatory name.
Kaye calls the person inside the restaurant a Democrat and disparages the Black Lives Matter with the use of curse words before finally exiting the building.
People on the internet flocked to Kaye’s Facebook and Instagram after she was identified to call her out for her actions, calling her ignorant and racist in the comment sections of her posts.
She did not respond to a request for comment.
