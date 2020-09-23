DeJoy whistleblower: 'I'm not looking for revenge'

UNION HALL, Va. — Former Greensboro resident David W. Young insists that no grudge or thirst for vengeance led him to become a whistleblower against his one-time boss, Louis DeJoy, the nation’s embattled postmaster general.
Young, 68, was the only senior executive from DeJoy’s no-longer existing High Point company, New Breed Logistics, who went on the record making allegations in a recent Washington Post report that other media outlets have described as a “bombshell.”
“I’m not judgmental. I’m not argumentative. I’m not looking for revenge,” Young said Monday during an interview at his home near Smith Mountain Lake. “There is no revenge to get."
The Post's Sept. 6 article focused on claims of “straw donor” political contributions from New Breed executives and managers allegedly overseen by DeJoy. Those claims have triggered calls for a criminal investigation and for the prominent Republican fundraiser — who also calls Greensboro home — to either resign or be removed from his new public office.
The Washington Post reported that it had confirmed all or parts of Young's information with a number of his former New Breed employees, but many asked to remain anonymous for what the newspaper said was fear of retribution.
Young worked at New Breed for 18 years retiring as DeJoy's director of human resources in 2014. In the Post article, he described a system in which certain New Breed employees were solicited none too subtly to attend high-dollar GOP fundraisers by DeJoy and other company officials, then repaid the high ticket costs in subsequent bonuses.
"Everybody talked about it," Young said Monday of internal company scuttlebutt. "You'd have to be stupid not to see it as a quid pro quo."
Young said that his decision to go public with accusations against DeJoy stemmed from concerns about some of the postmaster general's actions overseeing his new domain.
“What I took umbrage to was when he started taking down mail transport equipment,” he said, referring to a widespread spate of dismantled mail-sorting machinery that occurred early in the Greensboro businessman’s tenure running the U.S. Postal Service.
DeJoy was appointed by the Postal Service's board of governors in May and began work in mid-June. DeJoy testified before two congressional committees that uprooting the machinery was not a new program he initiated, but a pre-planned exercise aimed at getting rid of excess equipment that had been in the works before he took office.
Young said Monday that he understood and approved of another early move by DeJoy to help get expenses under control by limiting postal workers' overtime pay.
"That appeared to make sense to me," Young said. "But to rip out mail-sorting equipment right before an election, I don't get it ... I don't wish Mr. DeJoy any ill will, but this is a democracy."
When a public furor ensued over the decommissioned machinery and street-corner mailboxes also being removed in the name of efficiency, DeJoy announced that he had halted all such removals until after the election.
Regardless of one's political perspective, it takes guts to speak out as Young did in the thick of today's intense, and at times, cutthroat political environment. But Young said Monday that he has not been besieged by hordes of aggressive, inquisitive journalists or by strident critics in the weeks since he went public.
"I've had numerous emails. My wife has received text messages and phone calls from former colleagues," said the affable retiree. "Most have been complimentary."
Through spokesmen and in his own voice during a hearing before the House Oversight Committee, DeJoy has denied putting pressure on his former employees to contribute to GOP candidates.
One spokesman said that during his time at New Breed, DeJoy had reached out to a former, federal elections official for guidance to make sure that the company and all its employees complied with laws related to political campaigns.
Several former New Breed executives also spoke to The Washington Post to deny Young's allegations, including ex-company vice president Joe Hauck who now happens to live on the other side of the rural Virginia lake from Young's subdivision.
Hauck declined Monday to speak with the News & Record about any specifics, but he asserted in general that Young's take on New Breed's political environment was bogus.
"I don't know why he said what he said," said Hauck from the front porch of his residence in Moneta, Va.
Young and his wife, Nancy, lived for years on Foxfire Drive in western Greensboro. He said Monday that he was happy at New Breed and felt that as a boss, DeJoy treated him fairly.
"Louis is not a stupid man. He's actually very brilliant and customer focused" in business dealings, Young said.
But Young said Monday that a stroke in May 2014 brought his career at New Breed to an end several months later.
"I determined that I was not able to function at 100% going forward so I retired," he said.
Young said The Washington Post story that has sparked so much controversy accurately captured his critique of New Breed's political landscape.
The only shortcoming, he said, was a passage suggesting that after retiring, he had declined an invitation from Hauck to make a contribution to Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis.
Federal Elections Commission documents show that after he retired, Young contributed $2,600 to Tillis' successful 2014 campaign. Young said he doesn't remember making the contribution, but he's also not sure how The Post got the opposite impression.
"Probably if I was asked, I would have donated," he said.
Contact Taft Wireback at 336-373-7100 and follow @TaftWirebackNR on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!