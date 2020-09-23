DeJoy whistleblower: 'I'm not looking for revenge'

"Everybody talked about it," Young said Monday of internal company scuttlebutt. "You'd have to be stupid not to see it as a quid pro quo."

Young said that his decision to go public with accusations against DeJoy stemmed from concerns about some of the postmaster general's actions overseeing his new domain.

“What I took umbrage to was when he started taking down mail transport equipment,” he said, referring to a widespread spate of dismantled mail-sorting machinery that occurred early in the Greensboro businessman’s tenure running the U.S. Postal Service.

DeJoy was appointed by the Postal Service's board of governors in May and began work in mid-June. DeJoy testified before two congressional committees that uprooting the machinery was not a new program he initiated, but a pre-planned exercise aimed at getting rid of excess equipment that had been in the works before he took office.

Young said Monday that he understood and approved of another early move by DeJoy to help get expenses under control by limiting postal workers' overtime pay.

"That appeared to make sense to me," Young said. "But to rip out mail-sorting equipment right before an election, I don't get it ... I don't wish Mr. DeJoy any ill will, but this is a democracy."