Developer shows off historic rehabilitation of Greensboro's Printworks Mill

GREENSBORO — The spiral staircase ended up, as promised, in someone's living room.

More than two years after beginning renovations on the derelict hulk of a massive mill on Fairview Street, a Wisconsin company is delivering on that, and many other promises to build historic, affordable apartments and other amenities.

Alexander Co. is preparing to open the first phase of its Printworks Mill project, which will ultimately have 217 apartments, retail space and self-storage.

The $54 million project is being built in the historic complex that had been one of the most innovative fabric-printing mills in the South, reduced to a shell with flooded floors, broken windows and a gaping roof that let in light spring snow back in March 2018.

The Madison, Wis., company, which specializes in renovation and reuse of historic buildings around the country, plans to open the first apartments in October. Many of them incorporate historic features like the spiral staircase that was one of the many unique touches in the 470,000-square-foot labyrinth of columns and graffiti-covered walls.

Now, those once-useless floors are smooth concrete and apartments are taking shape with modern kitchens, chic industrial touches and lots of light.