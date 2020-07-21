GREENSBORO — The item was small by City Council standards.
But the issue it symbolized — racial equality among the contractors employed by the city — drew a significant response from council members.
The $104,000 contract with Volkert Inc. was tucked inside the “consent agenda” for Tuesday’s City Council meeting as an item that seemed to require little discussion. The Alabama company was tasked with rehabilitating a bridge on Murrow Boulevard over Church Street to accommodate the Downtown Greenway’s eastern leg.
In the end, the Volkert contract was approved by a 6-3 vote with council members Sharon Hightower, Michelle Kennedy and Yvonne Johnson voting against it.
But not before Hightower requested the item be pulled for discussion.
For starters, Hightower pointed out that Volkert is not a minority contractor. She wondered why the city had not requested bids from other contractors that might have increased minority participation.
City staffers said they would have to do some research but typically when federal funding is involved, as it is in this greenway project, goals for minority participation are often not as high as ones set by the city.
Mayor Nancy Vaughan said she understood the spirit of the discussion but wanted to see some consistency in council’s approach to these projects.
“I would suggest we look at all the projects that are in the pipeline right now,” Vaughan said. “Put those rules in place right now as we’re getting ready to go out to bid and not as we’re getting ready to put a contract into place.”
In other business, council:
• Unanimously approved adding Juneteenth as a paid holiday for city employees.
Hightower, who made the motion, said the holiday would allow employees to learn about and commemorate vital history.
Juneteenth commemorates the official end of slavery in the United States. The Emancipation Proclamation was signed and granted slaves their freedom over two years earlier but it took until June 19, 1865, until the last of the slaves in Texas were proclaimed free.
Greensboro employees currently have 12 paid holidays.
• Unanimously approved rezoning less than an acre at 2400 N. Elm St. for five townhomes, reversing an earlier decision by the Zoning Commission denying the rezoning.
Black Rhino Capital Group, LLC asked to rezone the single-family residential land for multifamily residential.
Residents had opposed the rezoning at a meeting of the Greensboro Zoning Commission and at the City Council on the grounds that it would bring unacceptable traffic and congestion to an already busy neighborhood.
Council members said that this project represents the kind of future development Greensboro is likely to see more of, and helps to fill in gaps in neighborhoods.
"The market really does drive land-use development," said Councilwoman Nancy Hoffmann.
